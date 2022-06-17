P!nk, Chris Rock, Nandi Bushell, Krist Novoselic & More Added to Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the One Love Malibu Festival at King Gillette Ranch on Dec. 2, 2018 in Malibu, Calif.

The roster of superstars performing at the two upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts just keeps getting longer and bigger. On Friday (June 17), organizers announced another round of guests for the London and Los Angeles gigs in honor of the late Foo Fighters drummer.

Earlier this week, the band announced the first group of musicians who will perform at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3, including former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, former Police drummer Stewart Copeland and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme.

The newest additions to that show include Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes (Eleven, Queens of the Stone Age), drumming whiz kid Nandi Bushell, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and producer Greg Kurstin. Among the other acts signed up for the London show are Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Supergrass, Wolfgang Van Halen, jazz drummer Omar Hakim and members of Hawkins’ hard rock cover band, Chevy Metal, as well as a “special appearance” from comedian Dave Chappelle and more acts to be announced.

With the approval of Hawkins’ family, the band announced that it will put on two all-star tribute shows in honor of the radiant drummer who died at age 50 on March 25 in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia while on tour with the Foos.

The lineup for the Sept. 27 gig at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles so far also includes a large number of Hawkins’ frequent collaborators as well as an army of rock’s hardest drummers. Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Mark Ronson, Hawkins’ one-time boss Alanis Morissette, KISS’ Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith have signed on.

In addition, the show will feature The Struts singer Luke Spiller, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk, The Darkness drummer Rufus Taylor, Mars Volta drummer Jon Theodore and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Chaney, Copeland, Hakim, Homme, Lee, Lifeson, May, Taylor, Van Halen and Chevy Metal will also be on hand in L.A.

The latest additions to the L.A. show include: P!nk, LeAnn Rimes, John Paul Jones, Johannes, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Novoselic and Kurstin, with organizers promising more acts to be announced soon.

Tickets for both shows went on sale on Friday; click here for the London show and here to buy tickets for the L.A. gig. Both concerts will benefit charities in the UK and U.S. chosen by the Hawkins family, with beneficiaries and further details to be announced soon.

See the updated posters below.