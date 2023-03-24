Watch 100 Drummers Pay Thundering Tribute to Taylor Hawkins Before Anniversary of Foo Fighters Drummer’s Death

Saturday (March 25) marks one year since Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins‘ shocking death at age 50 while while on tour with the band in South America. In the most fitting tribute imaginable, Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation gathered a group of 100 drummers to perform a thundering version of the Foos’ beloved 1988 single “My Hero” in a very special space to honor Hawkins.

The performance took place at Belgium’s largest arena, Sportpaleis Antwerp, which was the last venue in the country where Hawkins played with the Foos in 2018. “Taylor Hawkins was the best drummer of our times,” Black Box Revelation said in a statement. “Honouring him with this tribute was an experience we will never forget.”

The video opens with the song’s signature thumping rhythm, with the equally iconic hypnotic guitar riff coming in as the camera pans back to reveal row-upon-row of drummers — old and young, male and female — jamming in perfect rhythmic unison while all wearing black t-shirts featuring Hawkins’ signature hawk symbol.

The reverent performance echoed another from September, when the Foos performed “My Hero” at London’s Wembley Stadium with Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Shane, during an emotional tribute to the beloved late bandmate.

Earlier this year, the Foos announced their first live dates following a year-long silence in the wake of Hawkins’ death, including spots at a number of festivals including Boston Calling (May 26), Sonic Temple (May 28), Rock Am Ring (June 2), Rock Im Park (June 4), Bonnaroo (June 18), Harley-Davidson Homecoming (July 15), Fuji Rock (July 28-30), The Town (Sept. 9) and Sea.Hear.Now (Sept. 17), among others. At press time the group had not yet announced who will play drums on those dates.

Watch video of the “My Hero” performance below.