Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Pays Loving Tribute to Dad With Surprise ‘My Hero’ Drum Performance

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the One Love Malibu Festival at King Gillette Ranch on Dec. 2, 2018 in Malibu, Calif.

Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son paid tribute to his late father in the perfect way last week when he sat in on drums with the band The Alive during a Laguna Beach, California block party. According to video posted by the band of the event, floppy-haired teen Oliver Shane Hawkins did his pops proud by bashing away at his kit while performing the beloved 1997 Foo Fighters‘ classic from atop a garage roof during the set.

“Not a dry eye in the crowd, such a touching tribute to his dad,” read the caption on a clip of the performance from July 7. “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad,” the original video’s caption reads. “The hawk would’ve been proud.”

According to Variety, the teen members of The Alive are friends with the Hawkins family and they previously opened up for Taylor’s cover band side project, Chevy Metal, and for the Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Chile a week before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer’s untimely death at age 50 on March 25 of this year while the band were on tour in Bogota, Colombia.

The Foos recently announced the all-star roster for a pair of Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts slated to take place on Sept. 3 in London and Los Angeles on Sept. 27. The U.K. show at Wembley Stadium will feature appearances from Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, former Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Nandi Bushell, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Supergrass, Wolfgang Van Halen, jazz drummer Omar Hakim and members of Chevy Metal, as well as a “special appearance” from comedian Dave Chappelle and more acts to be announced.

The second show at the Kia Forum in L.A. will feature Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Mark Ronson, Hawkins’ one-time boss Alanis Morissette, KISS’ Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, as well as The Struts singer Luke Spiller, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk, The Darkness drummer Rufus Taylor, Mars Volta drummer Jon Theodore and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Chaney, Copeland, Hakim, Homme, Lee, Lifeson, May, Taylor, Van Halen and Chevy Metal will also be on hand for the Forum gig.

Check out some clips below.