Tame Impala Drops New Single ‘No Choice,’ Announces 2022 Tour Dates: See the List

Tame Impala unveiled new song “No Choice” on Tuesday (Dec. 7) along with a slate of 2022 around the globe.

“It doesn’t matter if I want to go somewhere new/ At the end of the day, I have no choice/ It wouldn’t matter that I had to break it with you/ Going over it all, it brings no joy,” Kevin Parker sings on the track over a syncopated drum beat and atmospheric synths.

The track is set to be included on the upcoming deluxe box set edition of the psychedelic rocker’s 2020 album The Slow Rush, which promises to feature remixes and B-sides that didn’t make the original cut for the LP — including Lil Yachty‘s previously released remix of “Breathe Deeper” and pre-album one-off “Patience.” The box set will hit retailers and streaming platforms on Feb. 18 via Island Records Australia.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Kevin Parker Tame Impala See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, Parker will hit the road with his touring band starting Feb. 27 with an appearance at Innings Festival in Tempe, Ariz. From there, Tame Impala will hit major metropolitan areas including Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston and Nashville throughout the spring before heading overseas to play Spain’s Primavera Sound Festival, London’s All Points East Festival and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec. 10) on the official Tame Impala website and Ticketmaster.

Stream “No Choice” and check out the full list of tour dates below.

Tame Impala 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 27 — Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)

Mar. 3-6 — Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)

Mar. 7 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

Mar. 9 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Mar. 10 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

Mar. 12 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

Mar. 14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Mar. 16 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Mar. 18 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

Mar. 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Mar. 21 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Mar. 22 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Mar. 23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Mar. 25 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku Music + Art Project

May 22 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

June 2 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 9 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

Aug. 25 — London, England @ All Points East Festival

Aug. 27 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

Aug. 29 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Aug. 30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Sept. 7 — Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro

Oct. 15 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Oct. 18 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Oct. 20 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

Oct. 22 — Melbourne, Vancouver @ Rod Laver Arena

Oct. 26 — Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Oct. 29 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena