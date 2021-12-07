Tame Impala Drops New Single ‘No Choice,’ Announces 2022 Tour Dates: See the List

Tame Impala unveiled new song “No Choice” on Tuesday (Dec. 7) along with a slate of 2022 tour dates around the globe.
“It doesn’t matter if I want to go somewhere new/ At the end of the day, I have no choice/ It wouldn’t matter that I had to break it with you/ Going over it all, it brings no joy,” Kevin Parker sings on the track over a syncopated drum beat and atmospheric synths.
The track is set to be included on the upcoming deluxe box set edition of the psychedelic rocker’s 2020 album The Slow Rush, which promises to feature remixes and B-sides that didn’t make the original cut for the LP — including Lil Yachty‘s previously released remix of “Breathe Deeper” and pre-album one-off “Patience.” The box set will hit retailers and streaming platforms on Feb. 18 via Island Records Australia.
Meanwhile, Parker will hit the road with his touring band starting Feb. 27 with an appearance at Innings Festival in Tempe, Ariz. From there, Tame Impala will hit major metropolitan areas including Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston and Nashville throughout the spring before heading overseas to play Spain’s Primavera Sound Festival, London’s All Points East Festival and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec. 10) on the official Tame Impala website and Ticketmaster.
Stream “No Choice” and check out the full list of tour dates below.
Tame Impala 2022 Tour Dates
Feb. 27 — Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)
Mar. 3-6 — Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)
Mar. 7 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
Mar. 9 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Mar. 10 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
Mar. 12 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
Mar. 14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Mar. 16 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Mar. 18 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
Mar. 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Mar. 21 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Mar. 22 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Mar. 23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Mar. 25 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku Music + Art Project
May 22 — Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
June 2 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival
June 9 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival
Aug. 25 — London, England @ All Points East Festival
Aug. 27 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
Aug. 29 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Aug. 30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Sept. 7 — Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro
Oct. 15 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
Oct. 18 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Oct. 20 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
Oct. 22 — Melbourne, Vancouver @ Rod Laver Arena
Oct. 26 — Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Oct. 29 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena