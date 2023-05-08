×
Sum 41 Announce Split After Upcoming Tour, Album: ‘Thank You For the Last 27 Years’

The long-running punk group announced their swan song in a tweet on Monday.

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41
Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs during the "Does This Look All Killer No Filler" tour at Alexandra Palace on October 21, 2022 in London. Burak Cingi/Redferns

Sum 41 are calling it a day. The long-running Canadian punk rockers fronted by singer Deryck Whibley revealed to fans on Monday morning (May 8) that their 27-year run is coming to an end. “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” wrote the band that still includes original guitarist Dave Baksh and longtime bassist Jason McCaslin.

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way,” they continued. “It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first. Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album, Heaven :x: Hell,” along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate.” The group promised that details on the latter will be announced soon.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us,” the wrote. “Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

After forming in 1996, Sum 41 released their debut full length, All Killer No Filler, in 2001, which featured their signature pop punk breakthrough hit, “Fat Lip,” which topped the Billboard modern rock tally at the time, as well as fan favorites “In Too Deep” and “Motivation.” They followed with 2002’s Does This Look Infected? as well as Chuck (2004), Underclass Hero (2007), Screaming Bloody Murder (2011), 13 Voices (2016) and Order in Decline (2019).

Shortly after announcing last year’s Blame Canada spring/summer U.S. tour with Simple Plan, Sum announced what will be their double-album swan song, with one side (Heaven) focused on their staple pop punk sound and the other (Hell) a nod to their more recent Sabbath/metal-inspired direction.

See Sum 41’s announcement below.

