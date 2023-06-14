Stevie Nicks Announces Career-Spanning Box Set & New Rarities Collection

A little over four decades after her official solo debut, Stevie Nicks is prepping a staggering retrospective by way of a career-spanning box set and a new collection of rare and unreleased tracks.

Complete Studio Albums & Rarities is slated for a July 28 release as a 10-CD set combining each of Nicks’ solo studio albums with a new compilation of hard-to-find tracks. Four of Nicks’ albums — Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), and Trouble in Shangri-La (2001) — were newly remastered from their analog masters for this new release.

For fans who cannot wait until July 28 or stomach the set’s $100 price tag, the “Talk to Me” singer has made a new remastered version of Rarities track “One More Big Time Rock & Roll Star” available on all digital download and streaming platforms. Originally released as the B-Side to “Talk To Me,” which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1985, “One More Big Time Rock & Roll Star” also made an appearance on Nicks’ 1998 The Enchanted Works of Stevie Nicks box set.

Stevie Nicks’ new box set will also be available in a 16-LP crystal-clear vinyl version. The $300 set is limited to 3,000 units globally, and will be a Rhino.com exclusive. Several of Nicks’ albums — including 2011’s In Your Dreams — will be making their vinyl debut. Rarities boasts 23 of Nicks’ best non-album tracks, film and television soundtrack contributions, B-sides, as well as her 2022 cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” her most recent release.

As a soloist, Stevie Nicks has earned four top ten hits on the Hot 100 out of 14 career entries; she reached as high as No. 3 with 1981’s “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” (with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers).” On the Billboard 200, the “Stand Back” singer sent six titles to the chart’s top ten, including her No. 1 debut solo studio album Bella Donna.

Listen to “One More Big Time Rock & Roll Star” here.