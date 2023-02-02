Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘The World Is A Vampire’ Fest Is Heading Down Under

Smashing Pumpkins will rock Australia this April for a 10-date festival run, dubbed The World Is A Vampire and featuring touring buddies Jane’s Addiction.

Takings its name from the opening line of “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” from the Pumpkins’ Grammy Award-winning third studio LP Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Vampire is the brainchild of founder and frontman Billy Corgan.

Set to kick off April 15 at Stuart Park, Wollongong, Vampire criss-crosses four state and comes to a halt April 30 at Broadwater Parklands, on the Gold Coast.

The trek reunites Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction, which joined forces for a major U.S. tour in 2022, Spirits on Fire.

Also on the bill are ARIA Award-winning punk rock heroes Amyl And The Sniffers, alongside Sydney rockers RedHook and seven-piece guitar band Battlesnake, plus local acts.

The alternative music fest promises a break from traditional programming by pitching wrestling matches from Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) with WAOA (Wrestling Alliance of Australia) as part the daily activities.

One World Entertainment is producing the Australian jaunt. General tickets are released midday local time on Friday (Feb. 3).

The World Is A Vampire Festival 2023 Australia tour dates:

April 15 — Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

April 16 — Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

April 18 — Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW *

April 19 — Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW *

April 22 — Hastings Foreshore, Mornington Peninsula VIC

April 23 — Kryal Castle, Ballarat VIC

April 26 — Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA *

April 27 — PICA, Port Melbourne VIC *

April 29 — Nepean Aerospace Park – Penrith NSW

April 30 — Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD