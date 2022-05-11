Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction Announce Fall 2022 North American Arena Tour

Billy Corgan of "The Smashing Pumpkins" performs at the Barclays Center on Dec. 10, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Two of alt rock’s biggest bands, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction, are teaming up for a North American headlining arena tour dubbed “Spirits on Fire.” The 32-date outing is slated to kick off on Oct. 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and hit Houston, Austin, Tampa, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, St. Louis, Detroit, Chicago, Denver and Vancouver before winding down with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan and Jane’s vocalist Perry Farrell were slated to announce the Live Nation-promoted tour on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Wednesday morning (May 11) and the Pumpkins will promote the outing on The Late Late Show on Thursday night (May 12). On Wednesday afternoon, the Pumpkins will also appear at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood for a commemorative ceremony celebrating the tour, with the band members slated to put their handprints in cement.

Poppy and Meg Myers will join the bill on select dates. Pre-sales for the tour begin on Thursday (May 12) beginning at 10 a.m. local time with general on-sale kicking off on Friday (May 13) at 10 a.m. local time; click here for more details.

Check out the dates for the “Spirits on Fire” tour below.

Oct. 2 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center **

Oct. 3 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center **

Oct. 5 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center **

Oct. 7 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena **

Oct. 8 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino **

Oct. 10 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena **

Oct. 11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena **

Oct. 13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun **

Oct. 14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena **

Oct. 16 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden **

Oct. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena **

Oct. 19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden **

Oct. 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center **

Oct. 22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *⌃

Oct. 24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena **

Oct. 26 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre **

Oct. 27 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videtron **

Oct. 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *⌃

Oct. 30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum **

Nov. 1 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center **

Nov. 2 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena **

Nov. 4 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center **

Nov. 5 — Chicago, IL @ United Center **

Nov. 7 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena **

Nov. 9 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena **

Nov. 11 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena **

Nov. 12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena **

Nov. 13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center **

Nov. 15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center **

Nov. 16 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center **

Nov. 18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center **

Nov. 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl **

** with Jane’s Addiction, Poppy

*⌃ with Jane’s Addiction, Meg Myers