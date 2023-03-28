Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American The World Is a Vampire Tour Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins announced a major North American summer tour on Tuesday morning (March 28) that will keep the veteran Chicago band on the road from late July through early September.

The 26-date Live Nation-produced outing, dubbed The World is a Vampire Tour — a reference to an iconic line from 1995’s “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” — is slated to kick off on July 28 with the first of two dates at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, followed by gigs in Albuquerque, Dallas, West Palm Beach, Toronto, Ottawa and Franklin, TN before wrapping up on Sept. 9 at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN.

The tour will feature a rotating cast of opening acts, including Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons, as well as bouts featuring some of the biggest stars from the Corgan-owned National Wrestling Alliance. The pre-sale for the shows opened on Tuesday and will run through 10 p.m. local time on Thursday (March 30). The General onsale will start on Friday (March 31) at 10 a.m. local time; click here for more information on tickets.

“I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong,” Corgan said in a statement announcing the tour he hopes will remind fans of some of the classic alternative tours and festivals of the 1990s. “That’s what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

The Pumpkins’ driving, new wavey new single, “Spellbinding,” got its radio debut on Tuesday morning during Corgan’s appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, during which the band also played “1979” and “Empires” live in the studio. The final act of the band’s three-part rock opera, ATUM, is slated for release on May 5.

Check out The World Is a Vampire tour dates below:

July 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

July 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

August 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

August 3 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

August 5 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

August 6 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

August 7 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

August 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

August 10 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

August 11 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino **

August 13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

August 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion ^

August 16 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

August 17 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^

August 19 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

August 20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

August 22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

August 24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

August 25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

August 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

August 31 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

Sept. 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

Sept. 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

Sept. 6 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^^

Sept. 8 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^

Sept. 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol