Slipknot Announces New Album & Drops New Single ‘The Dying Song’: Watch the Video

Slipknot is back! The Grammy-winning heavy metal icons returned Tuesday (July 19) with the lead single from their forthcoming studio album. “The Dying Song (Time to Sing),” which is now available on streaming platforms, previews their upcoming release The End, So Far.

Slated for a Sept. 30 release, The End, So Far will arrive via Roadrunner Records, and follows a string of Billboard 200-topping albums from the band, including All Hope Is Gone (2008), .5: The Gray Chapter (2014), and We Are Not Your Kind (2019).

An official music video for “The Dying Song” arrived alongside the new track; the new visual is helmed by the band’s own M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

“New music, new art, and new beginnings. Get ready for the end,” teased Crahan.

“The Dying Song” is the second taste of The End, So Far. Last year, the band surprise-released “The Chapeltown Rag,” which topped the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, and peaked at No. 19 on both the Digital Song Sales and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. “The Chapeltown Rag” and “The Dying Song” will appear alongside 10 brand new songs.

The End, So Far will also coincide with the third leg of Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow headlining tour. Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire are set to join the band on the new leg which will kick off in Nashville, on Sept. 20.

Slipknot has earned five top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and three top 10 titles on the Hot Rock Songs chart, including “Unsainted” (No. 4), “Snuff” (No. 6), and “Solway Firth” (No. 8). The band also reached the summit of the Artist 100 back in 2019.

Watch the video for “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)” and check out the tracklist for The End, So Far below:

The End, So Far tracklist: