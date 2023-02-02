Sheryl Crow Is ‘BLOWN AWAY’ By Her 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Sheryl Crow had no words for her excitement about being on the list of 2023 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Okay, she had a few. “I am BLOWN AWAY by the nomination,” the singer tweeted Wednesday night (Feb. 1). “It really means so much to me. Thank for your support, and for being a part of the voting process! Love you all! [heart emoji],” she added.

Crow joined an eclectic list of nominees for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, including: Art rock auteur Kate Bush; hip-hop iconoclast Missy Elliott; metal legends Iron Maiden; post-punk-turned-dance-rock pioneers Joy Division/New Order; eccentric pop icon Cyndi Lauper; pop titan George Michael; country GOAT Willie Nelson; rap-metal firebrands Rage Against the Machine; grunge trailblazers Soundgarden; soul vocal pros The Spinners; alt hip-hop progenitors A Tribe Called Quest; garage blues revivalists The White Stripes; and caustic singer-songwriter Warren Zevon.

The rootsy rocker joins other first-time nominees Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, the Stripes and Zevon. To be eligible for the RRHOF, an artist’s first commercial release must have come out at least 25 years prior to the nomination year.

After starting her career as a backup singer on Michael Jackson’s Bad tour in 1987 and recording backing vocals for everyone from Jimmy Buffett to Stevie Wonder, Crow dropped her smash Grammy-winning 1994 debut Tuesday Night Music Club, which spawned the hits “Leaving Las Vegas,” “All I Wanna Do,” “Strong Enough” and “Can’t Cry Anymore.” Her self-titled 1996 follow-up continued the hot streak, landing more Grammy wins and spawning the radio staples “If It Makes You Happy,” “A Change Would Do You Good” and “Everyday Is a Winding Road.”

Inductees will be revealed in May, with the induction ceremony taking place this fall. The top five artists selected through fan voting will be tallied along with the ballots from the Rock Hall’s international voting body to determine the Class of 2023. Fans can vote online every day through April 28 at vote.rockhall.com or IRL at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland.

Check out Crow’s tweet below.