Sheryl Crow Reveals How She Got Mick Jagger to Play on Her Rolling Stones Cover

Sheryl Crow certainly has friends in high places. The singer-songwriter stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (May 17) to chat about her new greatest hits album, Sheryl, which accompanies a new Showtime documentary of the same name about Crow that premiered at South by Southwest on March 1.

Crow explained to Clarkson that Sheryl — which is two discs and features 35 songs — encompasses “songs that everybody knows,” as well as songs featured in the documentary, and three new songs, including a cover of The Rolling Stones‘ 1969 track “Live With Me,” a track that the 60-year-old singer-songwriter performed live with the Stones in 1994.

During her chat, the “In the End” singer recalled being nervous, as it was her first time singing with the legendary band. “We recut [the song for the album] and then I thought, ‘I’m just gonna text Sir Mick Jagger — yes, I have his phone number, oh my god! — and asked him if he’d play some harmonica on it,’” she told the talk-show host. “He’s like, ‘Yeaaah!’ So he’s on it.”

The 1994 performance was the first of many collaborations between the Stones and Crow, who opened for them on a handful of dates during their 2002 Licks tour. She’s also featured on the tour’s accompanying live album, where she shares lead vocal duties with Jagger on “Honky Tonk Women.” Crow also enlisted the help of Keith Richards on her last studio album, 2019’s Threads, for a cover of the Stones’ Voodoo Lounge number “The Worst.”

Later in the interview with Clarkson, she spoke about another special song included on the compilation album titled “Forever.” The “If It Makes You Happy” singer wrote the song for her sons, who also feature in the video. “Our kids now are so stressed and they have big things they live with,” Crow told the original American Idol champ. “I mean, we’re in a war, are we going to lose somebody that we love to the pandemic?”

Check out the interview below.