The Killers, Muse & The Lumineers to Headline 2023 Shaky Knees Festival

Shaky Knees is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2023, and the festival announced its jam-packed lineup on Wednesday (Nov. 30) for the three-day event.

The Killers, Muse and the Lumineers are set to headline the Atlanta festival, with additional performances by Greta Van Fleet, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tenacious D, The Mars Volta, Hozier, Flaming Lips, Manchester Orchestra, Grouplove, Phantogram, Father John Misty and many, many more.

The 2022 Shaky Knees festival, as usual, brought high-profile acts including Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket to take over Atlanta.

The 2023 iteration of Shaky Knees festival will take place May 5 to 7 at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Ticket presale begins Friday (Dec. 2) at 11 a.m. ET here, with ticket tiers available on a first come, first serve basis due to limited capacity. A general ticket onsale will be announced following the presale if there are remaining tickets.

See the full lineup below.