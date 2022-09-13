Sam Fender Cancels Remaining U.S. Tour Dates Over Mental Health Concerns: ‘I’ve Neglected Myself For Over a Year Now’

Sam Fender cancelled the remaining days on his U.S. tour on Monday (Sept. 12), explaining to fans in a tweet that he is focusing on his mental health. “It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” Fender wrote.

Explore Explore Sam Fender See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me. It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business. My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it’s not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.”

Fender said he is “eternally overwhelmed” by the love and support of his fans, and that while he hates to let them down, the state of his wellbeing “is starting to affect everything I do, including my performances… I refuse to go out there and not give it my all EVERY time, as you all deserve nothing less.”

In addition to pulling out of support gigs for Florence + the Machine, Fender cancelled the three headlining gigs left on the tour, in Portland (Sept. 22), Seattle (Sept. 24) and Vancouver (Sept. 25), and a planned appearance at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas this weekend.

“I’m also especially sorry to everyone who’s been waiting for news on the rescheduled U.K. record store dates but the decision has been taken to cancel these shows (hopefully we can work something out for those ticket holders, you’ll hear from us soon) so I can come back stronger,” Fender wrote. “Super excited for Australia in late November and everything to come in 2023 – St James’ Park man, f–king unbelievable.”

Fender released his sophomore album, Seventeen Going Under, in 2021.

See Fender’s statement below.