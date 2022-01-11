Lick Jagger: Rolling Stones Stamps Are Coming to the U.K.

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at SoFi Stadium on October 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California

We all know The Rolling Stones can fill stadiums, but did you know they can also philately?

To commemorate the long-running British rock group’s 60th anniversary, Royal Mail teamed up with the band and its management to create a series of 12 stamps, eight of which capture the influential rock n’ rollers at various concert stages around the world, from Tokyo to New York City to London, from 1969-2019. One of those images spotlights the late Charlie Watts, the reliable backbeat of the Stones who died at age 80 last year.

The stamps, which go on sale Jan. 20 and are available for pre-order now on Royal Mail’s site, make the Stones just the fourth overall band to receive a dedicated stamp issue in Britain, following The Beatles (2007), Pink Floyd (2016) and Queen (2020).

“Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones,” said David Gold, director of public affairs & policy at Royal Mail. “They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

