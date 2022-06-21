×
‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Series to Profile Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts

The Epix series chronicling the lives of the band's key players will premiere in August.

The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones Mark Seliger

The Rolling Stones will continue the celebration of their 60th anniversary in an upcoming four-part docuseries on EPIX entitled My Life as a Rolling Stone. According to a release, each episode will focus in on one of the legendary band’s most iconic members, with in depths looks at singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood and late drummer Charlie Watts.

“Compelling music docuseries have become a pillar of EPIX’s slate of premium original programming, and My Life as a Rolling Stone is a perfect addition to that mix,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX in a statement about the series slated to premiere on August 7. “This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines The Rolling Stones, and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before.”

The series promises to explore different dimensions of each man’s personality as well as their musical and cultural impact while diving into the band’s creativity, inspirations and how they “individually and collectively have overcome adversity, notoriety and personal demons to write the soundtrack of our times.”

The series is directed by Oliver Murray (The Quiet One) and Clare Tavernor (Keith Richards: A Culture Show Special) and executive produced by Steve Condie, SVP, Content, Mercury Studios; Mercury Studios is the series’ producer.

The Stones are in the midst of their 2022 European “Sixty” tour celebrating six decades of rocking crowds. The outing was recently knocked offline temporarily when Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the cancellation (and re-scheduling) of a June 13 show in Amsterdam; a June 17 date in Switzerland was cancelled due to Jagger’s illness.

