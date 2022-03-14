Rolling Stones to Celebrate 60th Anniversary on 2022 Summer European Tour

The Rolling Stones are hitting the road again. In celebration of their sixth decade of rocking, the band announced dates for their summer 2022 European “Sixty” tour, which is slated to kick off at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain on June 1 and keep them on the road through late July, with gigs in Munich, Liverpool, Amsterdam, London, Vienna and Paris, with the swing currently slated to wrap up with a July 31 show at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The run of shows in 10 countries in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary will include the Stones’ first-ever stadium gig at the home of Liverpool FC, Anfield — their first time playing in the city in more than 50 years. The swing will also see them performing for two night at London’s Hyde Park as part of the massive American Express presents BST Hyde Park festival.

And it wouldn’t be a Stones tour if Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood didn’t unveil a new “Sixty Tongue” logo to go along with the outing, created by award-winning British designer Mark Norton. According to a release, the Concerts West-produced show promises “a massive stage, cutting edge lighting and state of the art video design.” Click here for ticket information.

These will be their first shows in their native UK since the death of beloved drummer Charlie Watts last summer, with replacement Steve Jordan on hand in his stead. The Euro swing comes on the heels of the Stones’ highest-grossing US “No Filter” stadium tour, which featured sales of more than half a million tickets in the fall of 2021.

Earlier this year, the Royal Mail teamed up with the group to roll out a series of 12 commemorative stamps, 8 of which captured them on various concert stages around the world, from Tokyo to New York City and London.

Check out the Rolling Stones “Sixty” European and a promo video below.

June 1 — Madrid, Spain @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

June 5 — Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

June 9 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

June 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Crujiff Arena

June 17 — Bern, Switzerland @ Wankdorf Stadium

June 21 — Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 25 — London, UK @ American Express presents BST Hyde Park

July 3 — London, UK @ American Express presents BST Hyde Park

July 11 — Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium

July 15 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

July 19 — Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium @

July 23 — Paris, France @ Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

July 27 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena

July 31 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena