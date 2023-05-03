Missy Elliott, Kate Bush & More: Who Are You Most Excited to See Get Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Vote!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its class of 2023 on Wednesday (May 3), and of the 14 artists nominated this year, seven made the cut and will attend the institution’s induction ceremony on Nov. 3.

While there were a series of snubs and surprises this year, a diverse bunch makes up the class of 2023: Kate Bush, who saw a major resurgence in 2022 due to her 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill” being featured in Stranger Things, Sheryl Crow, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners and Missy Elliott, who was notably eligible for induction for the first time in 2023.

In addition to the performers, hip-hop founder DJ Kool Herc and inventor of the power chord Link Wray will receive the musical influence award. Chaka Khan, Bernie Taupin (songwriter for Elton John) and Al Kooper (player/producer for Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blood, Sweat & Tears) were selected to receive the musical excellence award. Don Cornelius, Soul Train host from 1970 to 1993, was also inducted with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“This year’s incredible group of inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock n’ roll,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press statement. “We are honored that this November’s induction ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture — the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop.”

The class of 2023 will get inducted into the Rock Hall on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

