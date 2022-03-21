Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Join Forces for Freaks on Parade Tour

Rob Zombie performs at 2019 Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park on October 12, 2019 in Sacramento, California.

This summer, the freaks are hitting the road. Rob Zombie and Mudvayne are headed out for the 21-date Freaks on Parade tour, produced by Live Nation.

The Freaks on Parade tour marks Mudvayne’s first full-fledge tour since the group went on hiatus in 2010. The band reunited in 2021 to perform at three Danny Wimmer Presents festivals, including Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo in Ohio, Aftershock in California and Welcome to Rockville in Florida.

Freaks on Parade tour will kick off on July 20 at the Hollywood Park Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo. The joint headlining tour will make stops in Indiana, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Illinois before heading out West.

The headliners — accompanied by openers Static-X and Powerman 5000 – will also perform in Utah, California, Nevada and New Mexico before closing out the scheduled dates with three stops in Texas.

Rob Zombie will tour in support of his latest release — 2021’s The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse – which reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The musician and filmmaker has landed seven albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 over the course of his career that has spanned more than three decades.

Tickets for the Freaks on Parade tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out a full list of co-headlining dates below and head to Live Nation’s website for more information.