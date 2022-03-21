You Have to See This Grandma Slay a Karaoke Cover of Rob Zombie’s ‘Dragula’

A grandma has gone viral thanks to her rollicking cover of Rob Zombie‘s “Dragula,” and we can promise you’ve never seen the 1998 classic performed quite like this.

“Grandma just killed Rob Zombie,” a TikTok user wrote on top of the video of the instantly iconic senior citizen rocking out to the artist’s debut solo single inside a Fargo, North Dakota, karaoke bar.

Explore Explore Rob Zombie See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While the white-haired hard rock enthusiast can be heard wailing, “Dead I am the rat/ Feast upon the cat/ Tender is the fur/ Dying as you purr/ Dig through the ditches and burn through the witches/ I slam in the back of my Dragula/ Dig through the ditches and burn through the witches/ I slam in the back of my Dragula,” the TikToker declared, “I’ve never seen anything better than this” in the caption.

“Dragula” was initially released as the lead single to Zombie’s 1998 solo album Hellbilly Deluxe and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Active Rock chart that November. In the decades since, it’s also made an impact on various other charts, including landing at No. 3 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart in November 2013 and No. 15 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart last fall.

Just hours ago, Zombie announced that he’ll be heading out on his joint Freaks on Parade tour with Mudvayne this summer. The 21-date trek across North America is slated to start July 20 at the Hollywood Park Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo. Static-X and Powerman 5000 will serve as opening acts.

Watch the viral karaoke version of “Dragula” below.