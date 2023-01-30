Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper Set 2023 ‘Freaks on Parade’ Joint North American Tour

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper: two great ghouls who scare best together. The O.G. shock rocker and his spookiest offspring announced a joint summer tour on Monday (Jan. 30), the 19-city Freaks on Parade outing, which will follow-up Zombie’s terrifying 2022 tour of the same name.

The Live Nation-produced swing with opens Filter and Ministry is slated to kick off on August 24 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas and keep the show on the road through dates in Tampa, Toronto, Nashville and Anaheim before winding down on Sept. 24 with a gig at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. local time here, with a Citi presale slated to start on Tuesday (Jan. 31) at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday (Feb. 2) at 10 p.m. local time here.

Zombie dropped The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse album in 2021 and his reimagining of the classic monster family sitcom The Munsters in 2022; last summer’s Freaks on Parade tour featured Mudvayne, StaticX and Powerman 5000. Cooper is planning to drop two new albums in 2023 — to follow his 2021 Detroit Stories collection — while continuing to host hist syndicated “Nights with Alice Cooper” radio show.

Check out the Freaks on Parade 2023 tour preview and dates below.

August 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 5 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 8 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 9 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 10 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Sept. 19 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Sept. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

*Non-Live Nation Date