My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits & Nine Inch Nails Lead Riot Fest 2022 Lineup

My Chemical Romance perform at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Dec. 20, 2019.

Organizers unveiled the lineup for Riot Fest 2022 on Wednesday (May 11) featuring headliners My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits and Nine Inch Nails.

The festival is set to take place September 16 through 18 at Douglass Park in Chicago. Other acts on the bill include Alkaline Trio, Portugal. the Man, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, Yungblud, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Action Bronson and more.

The festival will witness plenty of onstage reunions as well, including Yellowcard, Sunny Day Real Estate, The Academy Is…, and Midtown.

“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are,” said Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn in a statement. “It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”

The Original Misfits’ headlining set on Day 2 will be particularly special, as the Jersey-based horror punk band will be performing their debut album, 1982’s Walk Among Us, in full — in honor of its upcoming 40th anniversary. Tickets for Riot Fest are on sale now via the event’s official website, and are available in either 1-, 2- or 3-day passes.

In August, My Chemical Romance will kick off their long-awaited reunion tour, which was pushed back from its planned 2020 start due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nine Inch Nails are also in the midst of a limited run of U.S. tour dates at the moment, including festival stops at Primavera Sound, Louder Than Life and Boston Calling.

Check out the entire Riot Fest lineup below.