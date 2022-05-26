Ringo Starr Preps for First Tour in 2 Years by Launching an NFT Collection

Imagine trying to explain what an NFT is to Ringo Starr back when he was in The Beatles. Considering how complicated the technology is to explain even now, the thought of someone trying to understand it in the 1960s is certainly amusing. Of course, times have changed and Starr is now the first Beatle to make a foray into NFTs.

Starr’s arrival into the MetaVerse comes as he is set to kick off his first tour since 2019 with his All Starr Band on Friday. During a virtual press conference at Ontario, Canada’s Casino Rama, where Starr has now launched five tours, the drummer spoke about how difficult being forced off the road for two years was for him. “I love to play live and I love to play with good musicians,” he said.

The 81-year-old rock star is set to launch the NFT collection, comprised of digital artworks accompanied by signed canvas prints created by Starr. The collection, titled “Ringo Starr NFT Collection – The Creative Mind of a Beatle,” is presented by Julien’s Auctions. The auction can be found here, and live bidding will take place on June 13. A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to The Lotus Foundation.

“I only ever wanted to be a drummer, yet you never know where a new idea or path will lead you,” Starr said in a press release. “This new technology is so far out it’s inspired me and I loved creating these NFTs combining my art and my music. Who’d have thought I would be spreading Peace and Love in the MetaVerse.”

The current iteration of Starr’s All Starr Band includes Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette. The band has been staying and rehearsing for their 41-date North American tour. Starr said that he enjoys beginning his tours at the resort because the band gets a week to live in the hotel, get back into it, have dinner at the end of the day and then be ready to formally head on the road.

“It’s nice. It’s always a great crowd,” Starr said, saying that on top of having a lot of Canadians in the audience, the proximity to the U.S. means the crowd is pretty diverse.

Starr was also asked about Get Back, the documentary series about the making of The Beatles’ final album, Let It Be, which came out in November 2021 on Disney+. “Peter Jackson did a great job,” he said of the series’ director and producer. He admitted being shocked at the length of series, which runs for nearly eight hours. “I was a bit stunned at first, I thought it was gonna be a two-hour show,” he said, adding that he ultimately thought it was “easy to watch. “You watch two hours, have a tea, watch another two hours.”