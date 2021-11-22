Ringo Starr Launches New MasterClass Course on ‘Drumming & Creative Collaboration’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Class is in session! Time to meet your teacher, Ringo Starr.

That’s right, the iconic Beatle announced this week his new MasterClass course, a 10-part lesson on “Drumming and Creative Collaboration.”

Among the informative lesson themes are “Ringo’s Early Days,” “Drum Kit Essentials,” “Navigating Your Kit,” “Playing With Feel,” “Turning Life Into Lyrics,” “Connecting With Your Audience” and much more.

“Music legend Ringo Starr helped create rock ’n’ roll drumming as we know it today,” the MasterClass description reads. “Now the 9-time Grammy Award winner wants to inspire new and seasoned drummers alike. Through demonstrations behind the kit and personal stories from his time in The Beatles, Ringo shares his principles for creative collaboration, finding your unique playing style, and embracing your musical journey with joy.”

