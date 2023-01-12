Ringo Starr and All Starr Band Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Ringo Starr announced the dates for a spring 2023 tour by his All Starr Band on Thursday morning (Jan. 12). The mostly West Coast outing by the Beatles drummer and his famous friends is slated to kick off on May 19 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA and feature a three-show run at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, as well as shows in San Diego, Seattle, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles before wrapping up on June 17 in San Jose, California.
“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Starr said in a statement. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.” This year’s model will feature Starr joined by Men at Work singer Colin Hay, Toto guitarist/singer Steve Lukather, jazz/rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, keyboardist/singer Edgar Winter, Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart and Kansas/Toto multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham.
The All Starr Band hit the road again in 2022 after a pandemic lay-off and Starr also dropped his EP3 collection in September.
Check out the All Starr Band’s dates below.
May 19 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino
May 20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
May 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
May 24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
May 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
May 27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
May 28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
May 31 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
June 2 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 3 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 4 — Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
June 6 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center
June 7 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
June 9 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
June 11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
June 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 16 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 17 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic