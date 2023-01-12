Ringo Starr and All Starr Band Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Ringo Starr announced the dates for a spring 2023 tour by his All Starr Band on Thursday morning (Jan. 12). The mostly West Coast outing by the Beatles drummer and his famous friends is slated to kick off on May 19 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA and feature a three-show run at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, as well as shows in San Diego, Seattle, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles before wrapping up on June 17 in San Jose, California.

“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Starr said in a statement. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.” This year’s model will feature Starr joined by Men at Work singer Colin Hay, Toto guitarist/singer Steve Lukather, jazz/rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, keyboardist/singer Edgar Winter, Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart and Kansas/Toto multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham.

The All Starr Band hit the road again in 2022 after a pandemic lay-off and Starr also dropped his EP3 collection in September.

Check out the All Starr Band’s dates below.

May 19 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

May 20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

May 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

May 24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

May 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

May 27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

May 28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts

May 31 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts

June 2 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 3 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 4 — Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

June 6 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center

June 7 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

June 9 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

June 11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

June 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 16 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 17 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic