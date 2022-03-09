Rex Orange County Taps Tyler, the Creator for New Single ‘Open a Window’: Stream It Now

Rex Orange County debuted his new single “Open a Window” on Wednesday (March 9) featuring longtime pal Tyler, the Creator.

“Can I open a window?/ Can somebody open the door?/ There’s so many reasons/ I can barely take it anymore/ Stuck here and I never seem to get away/ But I’ll hang on/ Seasons change but you don’t ever,” the singer/songwriter croons on the opening verse over the rubber band slap of a bass and light ’70s-inspired orchestration.

The track will be featured on the singer’s upcoming fourth album Who Cares? alongside previously released singles “Keep It Up” and “Amazing.” In a new interview with Apple Music, the artist otherwise known as Alex O’Connor opened up about returning to his song craft after focusing on his mental health and self-care.

“It’s been a little minute, but I am so happy, I can’t even tell you. I feel great. I feel healthy. I feel ready,” the English musician told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Honestly, I sat on this music for a little while and so I’m kind of since, making it, have been even more driven. I’m in the studio now just wanting to keep going and switching it up. Yeah, I feel I just fell in love with music again, after a low period of not feeling so great. I’m really glad where I’m at.”

“Open a Window” also marks the third collaboration between Rex Orange County and Tyler, who first teamed up for a pair of songs — “Boredom” with Anna of the North and “Foreword” — from the hip-hop star’s 2017 studio set Flower Boy.

Who Cares? is slated for release Friday via RCA Records. Stream “Open a Window” below.