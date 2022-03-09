×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Rex Orange County Taps Tyler, the Creator for New Single ‘Open a Window’: Stream It Now

The track will be included on the singer-songwriter's upcoming album 'Who Cares?,' out this Friday (March 11).

Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County attends iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 18, 2020 Christopher Polk for Variety

Rex Orange County debuted his new single “Open a Window” on Wednesday (March 9) featuring longtime pal Tyler, the Creator.

“Can I open a window?/ Can somebody open the door?/ There’s so many reasons/ I can barely take it anymore/ Stuck here and I never seem to get away/ But I’ll hang on/ Seasons change but you don’t ever,” the singer/songwriter croons on the opening verse over the rubber band slap of a bass and light ’70s-inspired orchestration.

The track will be featured on the singer’s upcoming fourth album Who Cares? alongside previously released singles “Keep It Up” and “Amazing.” In a new interview with Apple Music, the artist otherwise known as Alex O’Connor opened up about returning to his song craft after focusing on his mental health and self-care.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Rex Orange County

The Creator

Tyler

See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s been a little minute, but I am so happy, I can’t even tell you. I feel great. I feel healthy. I feel ready,” the English musician told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Honestly, I sat on this music for a little while and so I’m kind of since, making it, have been even more driven. I’m in the studio now just wanting to keep going and switching it up. Yeah, I feel I just fell in love with music again, after a low period of not feeling so great. I’m really glad where I’m at.”

Related

Notorious B.I.G.

An NFT Collection for The Notorious B.I.G. Is Coming

“Open a Window” also marks the third collaboration between Rex Orange County and Tyler, who first teamed up for a pair of songs — “Boredom” with Anna of the North and “Foreword” — from the hip-hop star’s 2017 studio set Flower Boy.

Who Cares? is slated for release Friday via RCA Records. Stream “Open a Window” below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad