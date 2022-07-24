Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Double Album ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

DENVER — Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis announced the band’s second studio album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen, from the stage at a sold-out Empower Field at Mile High show on Saturday night.

The new album, due Oct. 14, will be produced by Rick Rubin, who also produced the band’s platinum-selling Unlimited Love in April, as well as past classic Red Hot Chili Peppers albums such as 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik and 1999’s Californication.

“We have a brand new double album stacked to the brim,” bassist Flea said from the stage, 40 minutes into the tour’s rainy opening show, adding that the first single will be called “Tippa My Tongue.” “It’s f–king good news, man.” (The band also shared news of the new set on their social accounts, along with a pre-sale link.)

The Chili Peppers have had a strong commercial year: In April, Unlimited Love hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 97,500 album equivalent units moved, marking the band’s first LP to top the listing since Stadium Arcadium in 2006. Lead single “Black Summer” also reached the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 78, and topped Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay listing for four weeks, marking their record 14th No. 1 on that chart.

Meanwhile, the band is on its first-ever stadium tour, which includes Empower Field, and drew 50,000 fans for Saturday’s show with Haim and Thundercat. The tour is the band’s first with guitarist John Frusciante, a core member during the band’s ’90s and ’00s commercial and artistic peak, in 15 years.