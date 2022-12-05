Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 World Tour Featuring Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Strokes & More

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced the dates for their 2023 world tour on Monday morning (Dec. 5), a massive outing that will have the veteran pop rock funkers playing a mix of stadium and festival dates. The 23-date tour is support of the two studio albums the Chili Peppers released this year, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, is slated to kick off on March 29 with a show at BC Place in Vancouver and feature stops in Las Vegas, Minneapolis, San Diego and Phoenix, as well as a slot at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 19.

The tour will feature support for a wide variety of rock, pop and hip-hop acts on a rotating basis, including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess. The dates will follow-up on the group’s recently completed 40-date North American/European stadium tour and an upcoming January 2023 swing through Australia and New Zealand featuring opening act Post Malone.

The European portion of their 2023 tour will kick off on June 18 at the Pinkpop fest in Landgraff, NL and feature appearances at a number of summer festivals, including Rock Werchther and Mad Cool, winding down on July 23 with a show at Hampden Park in Glasgow, UK; The Glasgow show was originally scheduled for summer 2022, with all existing tickets for the original date valid for the make-up gig.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday (Dec. 9) at 10 a.m. local time here.

Check out the RHCP’s 2023 tour dates below:

March 29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *~

April 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #~

April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^~

April 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^~

April 14 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~

May 12 – San Diego, CA @ Snap Dragon Stadium >+

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^+

May 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^+

May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival =

May 25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^+

June 18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop =

June 21 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy <

June 24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox =

June 26 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände <

June 30 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Wercther =

July 2 – Milan, IT @ I-Days =

July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live =

July 8 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool =

July 11 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~

July 14 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

July 17 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues =

July 21 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

July 23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park %~

Key

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date