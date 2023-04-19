Rancid Roar Back With ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ Single From First Album in Six Years

Rancid slammed back to life on Tuesday (April 18) with the galloping title track from their upcoming 10th studio album, Tomorrow Never Comes. “No judge, no jury, no civil rights/ Show up on the line, get ready to fight/ Run the streets and seize the night/ Mow ’em f–king down/ Everyone know it’s all about hate/ Take control, go eliminate,” singer Tim Armstrong bellows on the song over the veteran California punk quartet’s signature galloping drums, shouted gang backing vocals and slashy guitars.

Produced by Bad Religion guitarist, Epitaph Records founder and longtime collaborator Brett Gurewitz, the song is the first taste of the 16-track album due out on June 2nd on Epitaph as the follow-up to 2017’s Trouble Maker. The bull-rushing tune was accompanied by a frenetic black and white performance video co-directed by Armstrong and music video legend Kevin Kerslake (Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers) in which co-vocalist/guitarist Lars Frederkisen bellows the chorus, “Don’t you tell me about tomorrow/ Cause tomorrow will never come/ Gonna cheat, steal, and borrow/ Cause tomorrow never comes/ Tomorrow tomorrow (Tomorrow never comes)/ Tomorrow tomorrow (Tomorrow never comes).”

Other songs on the album include “Mud, Blood & Gold,” “New American,” “Drop Dead Inn,” “Magnificent Rogue,” “Hellbound Train” and “When the Smoke Clears.” Rancid will kick off a European tour on June 2 at the Slam Dunk in Rimini, Italy that will keep them on the road through a June 25 show in the Czech Republic before hopping back to the U.S. for a Sept. 9 show at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY and a gig at the Aftershock club in Sacramento, CA on Oct. 8; click here to see the list of tour dates.

Watch the”Tomorrow Never Comes” video and see the full track listing below.

Tomorrow Never Comes tracklist:

1. “Tomorrow Never Comes”

2. “Mud, Blood, & Gold”

3. “Devil In Disguise”

4. “New American”

5. “The Bloody & Violent History”

6. “Don’t Make Me Do It”

7. “It’s a Road to Righteousness”

8. “Live Forever”

9. “Drop Dead Inn”

10. “Prisoners Song”

11. “Magnificent Rogue”

12. “One Way Ticket”

13. “Hellbound Train”

14. “Eddie the Butcher”

15. “Hear Us Out”

16. “When The Smoke Clears”