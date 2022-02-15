Rage Against the Machine Announce Rescheduled ‘Public Service Announcement’ Tour Dates

Rage Against the Machine are ready to hit the road. After postponing their “Public Service Announcement” tour due to the pandemic, the agit-rock quartet will hit the road starting in July with opening act Run the Jewels nearly two years after the original dates.
After bumping from 2020 to summer 2021, the Zack de la Rocha-led lyrical bomb-throwers will finally take the stage starting July 9 with a kick-off show at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, before making their way across North America with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and a five-night stand in New York.
The dates will then pick up again in early 2023 with another round of shows beginning with a Feb. 22 gig at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. That run of gigs will keep the band on the road through a planned two-night stand in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena in early April.
In a note the band said all tickets for the moved dates will be honored; fans who would prefer a refund have until March 15, 2022.
Check out the full list of “Public Service Announcement” dates below:
2022
July 9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete De Quebec
July 19 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
July 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 25 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 2 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
Aug. 3 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
Aug. 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
2023
Feb. 22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
Feb. 24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Feb. 26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Feb. 28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
March 3 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
March 5 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
March 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
March 9 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
March 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
March 13 – Calgary, AL @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 15 – Edmonton, AL @ Rogers Place
March 17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
March 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
March 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
March 22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
March 28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
March 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
April 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena