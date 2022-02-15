Rage Against the Machine Announce Rescheduled ‘Public Service Announcement’ Tour Dates

Rage Against the Machine are ready to hit the road. After postponing their “Public Service Announcement” tour due to the pandemic, the agit-rock quartet will hit the road starting in July with opening act Run the Jewels nearly two years after the original dates.

After bumping from 2020 to summer 2021, the Zack de la Rocha-led lyrical bomb-throwers will finally take the stage starting July 9 with a kick-off show at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, before making their way across North America with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and a five-night stand in New York.

The dates will then pick up again in early 2023 with another round of shows beginning with a Feb. 22 gig at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. That run of gigs will keep the band on the road through a planned two-night stand in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena in early April.

In a note the band said all tickets for the moved dates will be honored; fans who would prefer a refund have until March 15, 2022.

Check out the full list of “Public Service Announcement” dates below:

2022

July 9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete De Quebec

July 19 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

July 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 25 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 2 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

Aug. 3 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

Aug. 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

2023

Feb. 22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

Feb. 24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Feb. 26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Feb. 28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

March 3 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

March 5 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

March 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 9 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

March 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

March 13 – Calgary, AL @ Scotiabank Saddledome

March 15 – Edmonton, AL @ Rogers Place

March 17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

March 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

March 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

March 22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

March 28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

April 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena