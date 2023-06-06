Queens of the Stone Age Announce The End is Nero 2023 North American Summer/Fall Tour

Queens of the Stone Age announced the dates for their upcoming summer/fall 2023 North American tour, which the band has dubbed The End is Nero. The 28-date outing is slated to launch of August 3 at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, MI and includes stops in Toronto, Pittsburgh, Portland, Atlanta, Nashville, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Denver, Portland and Vancouver before winding down with an Oct. 8 show at Aftershock in Sacramento.

The East coast portion of the tour will feature support from Phantogram and The Armed, while Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will be on board for the Midwest and West coast shows. “The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is ‘in a month or two,'” read a statement from the band announcing the shows. “They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.”

The tour is in support of the group’s upcoming eighth full-length studio album, In Times New Roman…, the follow-up to 2017’s Villains. The album drops on Matador Records on June 16 and according to a release, on the eve of release QOTSA have invited fans to attend their MIDNIGHT CLUB parties at record shops and pubs in 23 countries. The parties start at 11 p.m. on June 15 and will feature giveaways, exclusive merch including limited-edition colored vinyl and in a few select locations signed merch and ticket giveaways; click here for locations of CLUB events.

Citi pre-sales began Tuesday morning (June 6) and run until 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (June 8), with the public on-sale kicking off on Friday (June 9) at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out The End is Nero dates below:

August 3 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*

August 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors*

August 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

August 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann*

August 9 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

August 11 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*

August 12 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*

August 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

August 16 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

August 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

August 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater*

Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sept. 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory**

Sept. 19 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse**

Sept. 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre**

Sept. 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

Sept. 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park**

Sept. 24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP**

Sept. 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion**

Sept. 29 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair**

Oct. 2 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

Oct. 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum**

Oct. 4 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena**

Oct. 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

*Phantogram and The Armed support

**Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support