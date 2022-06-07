Queen to Release Newly Discovered Song With Freddie Mercury Vocals From ‘The Miracle’ Sessions

More than three decades after Freddie Mercury passed away at 45 from AIDS-related complications the world may hear new music from the iconic Queen vocalist. During a BBC Radio 2 interview in the midst of this weekend’s platinum jubilee celebration of Queen Elizabeth, Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor revealed that they recently uncovered a previously unheard song featuring Mercury’s vocals.

“We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about,” Taylor, 72, told BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball in the chat. “And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery.” While Taylor and May did not reveal the track’s title — Deadline reported that it is called “Face It Alone,” which a spokesperson for the band could not confirm at press time — the drummer confirmed that the song will be available in Sept. and that it was recorded during 1988 sessions for the band’s penultimate album with Mercury, The Miracle, which included the singles “I Want It All” and “Scandal.”

May said he and Taylor have been considering the release of the song for a while. “It was kind of hiding in plain sight,” May said of the track. “We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that.'” But they went back again recently and with some help from studio wizards May said they were able to spruce up the recording; the spokesperson confirmed the contents of the BBC interview, but said no additional information was available at press time.

“But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this,'” May said. “It’s like stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.”