Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, Tool, Iron Maiden to Play Inaugural PowerTrip Metal Festival

The Coachella Valley in Indio, CA will be the epicenter of metal this fall when some of the greatest hard rock bands of all time converge for the first-ever PowerTrip Festival. The three-night Goldenvoice-promoted event will kick off on Oct. 6 with a double-bill featuring Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden, according to a release announcing the event on Thursday morning (March 30).

Night two will find AC/DC sharing the stage with Ozzy Osbourne, in the metal legend’s first announced show since Ozzy revealed that he will no longer tour due to health concerns. The final night (Oct. 8) pairs Metallica with Tool. In the release, Goldenvoice promised that the nighttime double-headliner shows will have “unmatched concert production [that] will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm.”

Goldenvoice, which is also behind the iconic Indio-based Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach country fest, teased the announcement on Wednesday with a cryptic post featuring the show’s metal fingers logo.

Three-day general admission tickets start at $599 (plus fees), with upgrades available to The Pit, reserved floor and grandstand seating options, as well as a number of VIP packages; click here to learn more and register for first access to tickets beginning today at 1 p.m. ET.

In February, Osbourne, 74, posted a note to fans on social media, saying, “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans…” In it, he announced that his touring days have come to an end and that his scheduled 2023 European/UK tour dates have been canceled. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really f—s me up, more than you will ever know.”

“My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city or country to country,” he continued in the note. “My goal is to get back onstage as soon as possible.” Ozzy previously revealed that though his voice is “fine,” after three operations, stem cell surgeries and other procedures to deal with a spinal injury he suffered four years ago he can no longer deal with the rigors of touring.

Check out the event poster below.