Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour in 25 Years, ‘Horns, Thorns En Halos’

Perry Farrell is cranking up the Porno For Pyros machine. The Jane’s Addiction singer and Lollapalooza co-founder announced on Tuesday (July 11) that his long-dormant other band will regroup for their first tour in 25 years for an outing they’re calling Horns, Thorns En Halos.

The 21-date outing — which will also celebrate PFP’s 30th anniversary as a band — is slated to kick off on October 8 at the Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, CA and wind down at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX on Nov. 20. The Live Nation-produced tour is the follow-up to last year’s series of get-back shows, which included a July gig at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles that reunited Farrell on stage with Jane’s drummer Stephen Perkins, guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Martyn LeNoble.

The band went on to play at Florida’s Welcome to Rockville and Lollapalooza festivals last year, as well as at Chicago’s beloved Metro club. According to a release announcing the dates, the band has also been working on new material in the studio with a possible release due out before year’s end.

PFP originally formed in 1992 following the dissolution of Jane’s, releasing two studio albums, their 1993 self-titled debut and 1996’s Good God’s Urge, which featured the band’s signature psychedelic pop hits, “Pets” and “Tahitian Moon,” respectively. The band went dark in 1998 and briefly reunited in 2009 for Farrell’s 50th birthday and then again in 2020 for that year’s Lollapalooza YouTube show in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the reunion tour will be available during a presale beginning on Wednesday (July 12), with additional presales throughout the week until the general on-sale on Friday (July 14) at 10 a.m. local time here.

Check out the Porno For Pyros reunion tour dates below.

Oct. 8 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Oct. 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

Oct. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*

Oct. 19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

Oct. 23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Oct. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 29 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 1 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 3 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino and Racing*

Nov. 5 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 7 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov. 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

Nov. 19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

Nov. 20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

*Not a Live Nation Date