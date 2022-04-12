Phoebe Bridgers Previews New Song In ‘Conversations With Friends’ Trailer

Phoebe Bridgers fans rejoice. The singer-songwriter has just announced a new song, “Sidelines.”

The track marks Bridgers’ first original material since the release of her sophomore album Punisher in 2020, which she followed with Copycat Killer that same year, a four-track EP of Punisher reinterpretations. The 27-year-old musician has also kept busy with collaborations, teaming up with her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus for “Favor” in February and singing on “Silk Chiffon” by MUNA, a pop group singed to her label Saddest Factory, in September 2021. She also covered Bo Burnham‘s “That Funny Feeling,” benefitting Texas Abortion Funds, in October 2021.

Last month, she was honored at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music ceremony, where she received the Trailblazer Award and sang her song “Kyoto.”

“Sidelines” will be featured in Hulu‘s upcoming series Conversations With Friends, an adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel of the same name. Bridgers shared a trailer for the series on her Instagram page, where a snippet of the song can be heard. The lyrics that can be discerned, punctuating emotionally tense scenes in the trailer, seem to fit the series’ storyline, which focuses on the affair between a college student and a married man. “I’m not afraid of anything at all,” “we’re on a plane going down,” “watch the world from the sidelines,” and “now I know what it feels like,” Bridgers sings. The song will be available on Friday (April 15), while Conversations With Friends will premiere on May 15.

The new song announcement comes ahead of her performance at Coachella this weekend, after which she’ll head out on a massive tour spanning the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Presave “Sidelines” here and check out a preview of it in the Conversations With Friends trailer below.