Perry Farrell Gets Emotional in Taylor Hawkins Tribute Video: ‘He Was My Best Friend’

Perry Farrell is grieving the loss of his best friend.

On Sunday, the Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza creator shared a video to Instagram addressing the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and shed some insight on how close he was with the late musician.

“Taylor Hawkins died yesterday. He was my best friend. Beloved in my home, by my wife, my children, even my dogs,” Ferrell started, looking visibly emotional. “And whenever Taylor would come over, we would make music in the den, [and] Claude would always go and sit right by him, He was one of the most passionate drummers I have ever seen in my lifetime. And when I think of him, I sum it up with one word: velocity. He had the gift to maintain a confident striking and stroking velocity on drums.”

He continued: “There’s a large part of my heart that I had reserved for him. I accepted him into my heart when we became friends because he was such a pure guy. So pure of heart. Pura vida. I would receive texts from Taylor. There are always bits and pieces of songs he was writing or looking to write or wanted me to listen to. I got music tidbits as often as I got I love yous. We would always start with a song … he was just obsessed with music and great songs.”

Farrell pointed out that though he was not close with Hawkins when he was coming up with Jane’s Addiction, they later forged an incredibly tight bond with music at the center of their friendship. The rock singer concluded his message with a promise to honor his late friend’s memory: “The only sense that I can make of the tragedy is to know that Taylor’s now in heaven. He can hear us. What I’m going to do from this day is to try to make music that I think Taylor would really love.”

The video then showed a clip of Farrell and Hawkins singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” before he and his wife Etty Lau shared the final message Hawkins sent them from his hotel room: “Take care of each other and I’ll take care of me, and I will see you guys in Sao Paolo. I love, love, love you guys. Sleep tight.”

See Farrell’s Instagram post below.