Peloton Rolls Out ‘Bowie Collection,’ Featuring Full Catalog, Remixes By St. Vincent, Tokimonsta, Honey Dijon

Just weeks after Warner Music Group acquired the song catalog of David Bowie from the late rock icon’s estate, there is already a major new deal for the use of his songs. Exercise company Peloton announced on Monday (Jan. 17) that “Bowie’s arrived,” revealing that the singer’s entire back catalog will be available as the soundtrack to its cycling, strength, yoga and running classes beginning Wednesday (Jan. 19) as part of the ongoing celebration of what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday.

“He’s arrived. It’s time to work out to the legendary music of David Bowie. The entire catalogue from deep cuts to his biggest hits — are now on Peloton,” the company announced. In addition to such legendary classics as “Starman,” “Life on Mars,” “Space Oddity” and “The Jean Genie,” Peloton also announced that three new, exclusive remixes are part of the deal. The re-imaginings of the songs are courtesy of St. Vincent, TOKiMONSTA and Honey Dijon.

“I chose ‘It’s No Game (Pt. 1),’ [from 1980s’ Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)] because it has a part 2 on the record, and I figured maybe Bowie wouldn’t mind so much if I made a part 3,” St. Vincent said in a statement. “I wanted to take Bowie’s throat-shredding vocal take from part 1, and make it front and center. ‘Three steps to heavaaaaaaaaaaaahn…'”

Producer/DJ Dijon said they chose one of Bowie’s biggest hits — the title track from 1983’s Let’s Dance — because the song is the perfect soundtrack to vigorous exercise. “I am obsessed with Peloton. The energy I feel after a ride is the same energy I feel on the dance floor!” said Honey Dijon. “Euphoric bliss! When I was asked to remix one of my favorite David Bowie songs, I chose ‘Let’s Dance’ because it’s a true celebration of music and movement — just like Peloton!”

The upcoming classes from trainers Ben Alldis, Nico Sarani, Cliff Dwenger, Susie Chan, Leanne Hainsby, Denis Morton, Selena Samuela and Jess King that launch on Wednesday will live within the David Bowie Collection (under “Collections”) on the Peloton app or on the Peloton hardware touchscreen.

“This will not only be a celebration of Bowie’s legacy that kicks off on his 75th birthday, but also a celebration of the future as we partner with these three progressive artists to remix three tracks in David Bowie’s catalogue,” the company said in a statement. “The ambition? An otherworldly, delightful content collaboration you can’t find anywhere else.”

