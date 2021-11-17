Pearl Jam’s Postponed North America Tour Is Rescheduled For 2022

Pearl Jam has locked-in new replacement dates for the 2020 North America tour that was scrapped due to the pandemic.

New shows are booked from May 2022, with more dates to firm up early in the new year, the legendary rock band announced on social media.

In a social post, Eddie Vedder and Co. thanked fans for their “patience and flexibility” after the initial trek was put on hold.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Eddie Vedder Pearl Jam See latest videos, charts and news

“We are confirming that the previously scheduled shows in North America will start in May 2022,” the statement continues. “We are working to finalize the details of the new tour schedule and will announce the dates early next year.”

Pearl Jam’s official website lists those shows as “coming soon.”

The 2020 trek was meant to be a rock ‘n’ roll party in support of the band’s 11th studio album Gigaton, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in April of that year.

That four-month long run was ultimately postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

The Hall of Famers are itching to get back out on the road. “For nearly two years,” the statement reads, “the band has wanted nothing more than to play their new music live for you. The whole Pearl Jam team shares your excitement for us all to be safely on the road again together.”

There’s also good news for European fans of PJ. The grunge icons had initially booked a visit there in summer 2021, but those dates too were shelved. The pan-European leg will now kick off with a pair of dates at Amsterdam Ziggo Dome on June 14 and 15, 2022, and visit a string of venues across the Continent and the U.K.