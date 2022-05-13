Pearl Jam Fan Plays Drums Onstage With Band After Matt Cameron Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron was unable to play with the band for their show in Oakland on Thursday night (May 12) after testing positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, the rock group had a few friends — and even a fan — step in to help.

Touring member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer helped out by playing drums on a number of tracks, including Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World,” “Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town,” “Why Go” and “Corduroy,” according to NME. Drummer Richard Stuverud also played for “Quick Escape” and “Superblood Wolfmoon.”

To wrap things up, a 20-year-old fan named Josh Arroyo stepped in to play drums on the band’s show closer, “Yellow Ledbetter.”

In a video uploaded to YouTube by a concert attendee, Arroyo is seen having some banter with frontman Eddie Vedder before the whole band helps him get started on the drumbeat. Arroyo goes on to play the whole song impressively well.

A fan who attended the show explained the backstory in the comments section. “Eddie asked if there were any drummers in the crowd that wanted to play,” YouTube user Joe Booth wrote. “Josh jumped up and ran to the front isle. Eddie saw his shirt, which listed all of the PJ drummers. The. Eddie said, ‘Get him tested for COVID and bring him out for the encore!’ The place went NUTS! Epic PJ concert moment. Congrats, Josh. Get set!”

