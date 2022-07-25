Pearl Jam Cancel 2 More Dates on European Tour Due to Eddie Vedder’s Vocal Issues

Pearl Jam were forced to cut more dates on their summer European tour this week due to ongoing vocal issues affecting singer Eddie Vedder. After canceling a show in Vienna last week, the band revealed that two of the three the remaining scheduled dates on the run — including a July 22 show in Prague and a the first of a planned two-night stand in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on July 24 — will also be called off on the advice of Vedder’s doctors; a spokesperson for the band said that Monday night’s (July 25) second night in Amsterdam was scheduled to go on as planned.

“We were hopeful that Ed would make a recovery in time to perform tomorrow. He has seen a doctor in Prague and is continuing the treatments for his vocal cords, but unfortunately, there is still no voice available,” they tweeted on July 21. They followed up a short time later to announced that despite getting medical treatment, “Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform” the shows at the Ziggo Dome.

The cancelations came after Vedder’s throat suffered damage from wildfires in France during the band’s recent show in Paris. “To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged,” the band said in a statement about the earlier show cancelations. “He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.”

Pearl Jam’s most recent show was a headlining set at Lollapalooza Paris on Sunday, July 17. The band is slated to kick off another North American leg of the tour on Sept. 1 in Quebec City, Canada.

According to Spin, the planned Oct. 8-9 Encore Weekend of Vedder’s Ohana Festival — with a headlining solo set from Vedder as well as performances from the Black Keys, Haim, Alanis Morissette and others — has been canceled as well. At press time a spokesperson for the festival had not returned requests for confirmation on the cancelation, the news of which Spin said came in an email from Front Gate Tickets informing ticketholders that the bonus weekend had been canceled due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

The Encore weekend — which debuted in 2021 — was also slated to feature Band of Horses, The Roots, Marcus King, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs and more. The 2022 Ohana Festival is slated to feature sets from Stevie Nicks, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Jack White, Billy Strings, P!nk, St. Vincent and a solo set from Vedder during a three-day event taking place on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point,California.

See PJ’s statements on the canceled European shows below.

