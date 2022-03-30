Paul McCartney Calls Taylor Hawkins ‘True Rock and Roll Hero’

Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee and Taylor Hawkins and of Foo Fighters are inducted by Paul McCartney onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sir Paul McCartney shared his sorrow over the death of his friend Taylor Hawkins in a heartfelt series of tweets on Wednesday morning (March 30). The Beatles legend and solo star wrote that, “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him. Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.”

McCartney, who played drums with the Foo Fighters on the 2017 Concrete & Gold song “Sunday Rain,” — which featured a rare lead vocal from Hawkins — and inducted the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, included a picture of himself with Hawkins in his lengthy post, which referenced the sessions for “Rain.”

“I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs,” he wrote. “This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys. Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night.”

Hawkins’ death was announced via a social media statement from the band’s accounts on Friday (Mar. 25), with no cause of death immediately given. Hawkins was 50. The Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform Friday night in Bogotá, Colombia, as part of Festival Estéreo Picnic. According to local news reports, the drummer was found dead in his Bogotá hotel room; the band has since canceled all upcoming tour dates.

With the memory of that magical night in Cleveland seemingly still lingering in his mind, McCartney said the unexpected news about the vibrant, passionate drummer’s passing made it that much harder to take. “All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died,” Macca wrote. “So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band – Love Paul X.”

Hawkins was honored on Monday night during a SiriusXM tribute special , following an outpouring of grief from the drummer’s musical friends and compatriots, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, as well as live tributes from Elton John, Slash, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay, among others.

See McCartney’s tweets below.

I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 30, 2022