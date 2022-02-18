Paul McCartney Announces Dates For 2022 ‘Got Back’ Tour

Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sir Paul McCartney is hitting the road for his first live shows since 2019. The pop icon announced dates for his 2022 “Got Back” arena/stadium tour on Friday (Feb. 18), which is slated to kick off on April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, his first-ever show in that city.

The 13-city, 14-date outing will also find the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer playing East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2016. “I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!,” the indefatigable 79-year-old said in a statement.

The tour will mark some other firsts and landmarks for Macca, who will make his live debut in three cities — Hollywood (FL), Knoxville (TN) and Winston-Salem (NC) — as well as his first gigs in Fort Worth, Texas and Baltimore, Maryland since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with the Beatles, respectively; he’ll also play in Oakland for the first time in 20 years.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with American Express card members invited to get in early on Tuesday (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday (Feb. 24) at 10 p.m. local time. The Got Back dates are McCartney’s first run of live shows since his 39-date, 12-country Freshen Up tour wrapped up in July 2019.

Check out the dates for the Got Back tour below.

April 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

May 21 – Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field

May 25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 28 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

May 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

June 4 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

June 7 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

June 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park

June 16 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium