Founding Oasis Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, 56, founding guitarist in Oasis, has announced that he is stepping back from music after receiving a tonsil cancer diagnosis. “I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a new course of treatment too,” he tweeted on Tuesday (April 26).

Arthurs said he will keep fans posted on how his treatments are going, adding that he was “gutted” to be missing some gigs he was slated to play with his old bandmate, Oasis singer Liam Gallagher; Arthurs was going to reunite with Gallagher for the singer’s slot at England’s Knebworth festival on June 4.

Gallagher sent best wishes to his mate, tweeting, “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG.”

Arthurs began his career in the Oasis precursor group Rain, which morphed into the world-beating, Beatles-loving mega-platinum band when Liam was recruited as lead singer in 1991 and older brother and chief songwriter Noel Gallagher joined soon after. He performed on such beloved hits as “Live Forever” and “Champagne Supernova,” and played on the band’s biggest albums — 1994 debut Definitely Maybe, 1995’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and 1997’s Be Here Now — before splitting in 1999, prior to the release of 2000’s Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.

Since leaving the group, Arthurs has performed in the group Moondog One, played some occasional DJ sets and periodically performed and recorded with Liam Gallagher.

