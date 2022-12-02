Paramore Tease ‘The News’ Single By Mailing CD to Fan

Paramore peeled back another layer of their upcoming This Is Why (Feb. 10) album on Thursday (Dec. 1) when the Hayley Williams-led band posted a snippet of the song “The News.” on TikTok. The 14-second clip was accompanied by an image of a pair of hands writing the song’s title on a burned CD and then placing it in a package addressed to fan who goes by “GWizzle.”

The accompanying mid-tempo track features jazzy drums and Williams crooning “turn off… the news.” In response, GWizzle then posted a video in which she is listening to the snippet of “The News” before being interrupted by a knock the door, only to find the aforementioned package featuring the CD. “I can’t, I can’t be the only one,” she says with trepidation after putting the disc in her boombox and hovering over the play button. She then walks away as the screen promises that the first listen of “The News” will take place on TikTok at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night.

In another video, GWizzle stares in awe as the CD is addressed on the other side of the split screen, dramatically dropping vinyl copies of all the band’s albums before running off.

In addition, the group’s Instagram teased the Feb. 8 release date for the song with a picture taken by drummer Zac Farro of Williams seated on a red carpeted floor in front of a white door. Williams, Farro and guitarist Taylor York will launch a 2023 arena tour in support of their sixth full-length album on May 23 with a show in Charlotte, N.C.; they will also join Taylor Swift on a number of dates on her 2023 Eras North American stadium tour.

The band’s first LP in almost six years includes the lead single/title track, which dropped in September.

Check out “The News” previews below.