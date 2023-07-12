Watch Paramore’s Hayley Williams Cover a Beyoncé Deep Cut in Houston

There are a few things synonymous with Houston: NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the Rockets and, of course, Beyoncé. When Paramore touched down in the city on Tuesday (July 11) during its This Is Why Tour, the band couldn’t help but pay tribute to one of Houston’s most iconic figures, with Hayley Williams delivering a haunting cover of Beyoncé’s “I Miss You.”

Related Taylor Swift Announces 14 More 2024 European Eras Tour Dates With Paramore

Co-written with Frank Ocean, “I Miss You” is a fan-favorite deep cut that appears on Queen Bey’s 4, her aptly titled fourth solo studio album. “It hurts my pride to tell you how I feel, but I still need to/ Why is that,” Williams crooned in the shadows as she and her bandmates remained strikingly still on the red-lit stage. She belted out half of the second verse, the chorus and the song’s bridge completely a cappella before launching into a rendition of “Crystal Clear,” a track from Petals for Armor, her debut solo studio album.

Paramore is currently in the midst of its This Is Why Tour in support of the band’s sixth studio album of the same name. At the top of this year, This Is Why became the band’s fourth consecutive top 10 album on the Billboard 200, reaching No. 2. The record also debuted atop Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums. Featuring supporting acts ranging from Bloc Party to The Linda Lindas, the band’s latest trek will wrap on Aug. 2 after visiting fans across North America, Europe and South America.

Those who missed the Grammy-winning band on this tour need not worry. Paramore is set to return the stage next year. Beginning May 9, 2024, the group will be the main supporting act for 14 stops on the European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Hayley Williams recently appeared as a featured artist on “Castles Crumbling,” a “From the Vault” track from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s latest re-recording.

Check out some fan clips of Hayley Williams covering “I Miss You” below: