Paramore’s Hayley Williams Pauses Show and Calls Out Trouble-Makers: ‘I Will Embarrass Both Of You’

Hayley Williams knows exactly what to do when fools try ruin the party – call them out, show them the door.



That’s what happened when Paramore played Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (March 31).



A TikToker on the wings filmed a male fan pushing through an otherwise relaxed crowd, infuriating pretty much everyone on the way. As the man latched onto a female companion (who appeared uninterested in his plans) and guided her back the way he came, the house lights came on and the band stopped playing.



“Holy shit. Fuck you!,” she blasted the pair. “What is happening? Guys, yes, I will embarrass both of you.”

She continued, “both of you need to need to find somewhere else to take care of that shit because it’s not happening here,” adding that she wasn’t impressed with a pair of twits “disrupting” a performance of one of Paramore’s favorite songs to perform live, “This Is Why”.

The moment happened late in the show, and it’s not clear if the two audience members were given their marching orders. Watch it all unfold below.

Williams and her alt-rock band are in an otherwise celebratory mood. Last month marked the 10th anniversary of the band’s self-titled fourth studio album, their first and only title to hit No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The LP spawned four singles: “Now,” “Daydreaming,” “Ain’t It Fun” and “Still Into You,” with the latter two charting at Nos. 10 and 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, respectively. “Ain’t It Fun,” in addition to its Billboard chart success, earned Paramore their first Grammy Award in the best rock song category at the 57th annual ceremony, making Williams the first woman to win the award since Alanis Morissette in 1999.



The band’s sixth and latest LP, This Is Why, dropped in February and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, for their fourth top 10 appearance.



Paramore’s tour is support of the new album moves on to Washington, DC. where the band will perform this Friday (June 2) at Capital One Arena.

