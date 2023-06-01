Paramore Bring Out Lil Uzi Vert For ‘Misery Business’ at MSG

Paramore usually pick a superfan to join them on stage to perform their signature 2007 hit “Misery Business” during their shows. But on Wednesday night (May 31) they had a very special guest, and true uberfan, on hand to do the honors: Lil Uzi Vert.

According to NME, Singer Hayley Williams took a moment to introduce the “Just Wanna Rock” MC on the second night of their Madison Square Garden stint, saying, “We’ve been talking for a minute but this is the first time we’ve met in person. I love you,” as she hugged the MC while the crowd erupted in cheers.

“You’ve said so many nice things about me. You’re so sweet to me, and to Paramore,” she added. “Can we do this bridge again together? Then we’re going to melt their faces off.”

The dynamic duo then stood face-to face as they sang, “I watched his wildest dreams come true/ Not one of them involving you/ Just watch my wildest dreams come true/ Not one of them involving,” before they danced across the stage, spinning in place as streamers filled the air. They then got the usual full-throated help from the audience on the tune’s soaring chorus, “Who, I never meant to brag/ But I got him where I want him now/ Who, I never meant to brag/ But I got him where I want him now.”

The performance ended with Williams giving Lil Uzi a giant hug. The sweet moment came more than three years after Williams told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she once turned down a collab with the rapper because she worried that it might bring an unwieldy amount of fame into her life.

“I remember too Uzi asking me to do some stuff with him and I know that fans are going to be so pissed at me for saying this,” she told Lowe. “But I literally wrote him back on Instagram and I was like, ‘Buddy, I love you so much, but I don’t want to be that famous.’” Uzi would not be deterred, however, saying to Complex last year that their dream collab would be “Hayley Williams from Paramore… there’s no one better than Hayley Williams.”

Watch Lil Uzi with Paramore below.