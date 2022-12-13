Pantera’s Rex Brown Drops Off South American Reunion Tour Gigs Due to ‘Very Mild’ COVID Case

Pantera‘s first major tour in more than two decades is getting off to a rough start after bassist Rex Brown has been forced to sit a string of South American dates due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. “I caught a very mild strain of Covid, but because of our own protocols, I simply do not wanna risk getting my brothers or the crew sick!!” Brown wrote on Instagram on Monday (Dec. 12).

“I’m feeling better & am on my way to a speedy recovery. Merry Fckn Christmas & see you all next Year!” Brown thanked Cattle Decapitation bassist Derek Engemann — who also plays with Pantera singer Phil Anselmo in his Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals side project — for filling in for him after the bassist missed the band’s gig at Knotfest in Bogotá, Colombia on Dec. 9.

The group’s South American tour kicked off with a gig at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexico on Dec. 2, followed by the Dec. 6 Monterrey Metal Fest, the Bogotá Knotfest show, a Knotfest Chile appearance on Sunday (Dec. 11) and a headlining show at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on Monday night (Dec. 12). The final shows on the swing are slated for Thursday (Dec. 15) at the Vibra São Paulo in São Paulo, Brazil and a Dec. 18 Knotfest in Sao Paulo.

Pantera will get back out there again in late May in Europe, then return to the U.S. in August before opening some North American dates on Metallica’s 2023-2024 72 Seasons global tour. In addition to Brown and singer Anselmo, the reunion tour also features drummer Charlie Benante — filling in for late original Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul — and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, who is playing late guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell’s parts.

