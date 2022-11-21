Pantera Post Pics From Reunion Rehearsals: ‘So Much Heart and Soul Is Going Into It’

Pantera fans are getting psyched for the upcoming reunion of the beloved thrash metal icons. The group’s first major tour in more than 20 years will kick off in South America on Dec. 2 when they play at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Texicoco, Mexico and over the weekend we got the first look at the new-look lineup of the group.

Explore Explore Pantera See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante — who is filling-in for late original Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul — posted a pic of their reunion rehearsals on Sunday that featured him jamming in the studio with longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, who will be playing late guitarist Dimebag Darrell’s parts. Also in the candids were longtime bassist Rex Brown and vocalist Phil Anselmo.

“2 weeks in NOLA with these boys, it’s been a lot of work but how could it not?,” Benante wrote. “So much heart and soul is going into it. This is all about the Love for Vinnie and Dime, the fans and the music that these 4 created.” Charlie said he’s really enjoying playing the songs, which he promised “sound Great! It’s very emotional and it’s just starting to hit me… see you soon, I need a drink.”

Pantera is one of the most successful and influential bands in metal history, combining elements of hardcore and thrash to create a menacing sound anchored by late brothers Vincent “Vinnie Paul” Abbott on drums and “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott on guitar; the reunion tour was given the green light by both mens’ estates. The group broke through after the release of their fifth album, 1990’s Cowboys from Hell, with then-new singer Anselmo and the 1992 follow-up, Vulgar Display of Power. “Dimebag” Darrell was murdered in 2004 while performing on stage during a show with his band Damageplan in Columbus, Ohio, while Vinnie died in 2018 from natural causes including heart disease.

In addition to the shows in Latin America and Mexico, Pantera are playing three Knotfests (in Colombia, Chile and Brazil), as well as a run of European festivals in 2023.

Check out the pictures and their tour dates below.

Pantera 2022-2023 tour dates:

Dec. 2 – Texicoco, MX @ Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

Dec. 6 – Monterrey, MX @ Monterrey Metal Fest

Dec. 9 – Bogotá, CO @ Knotfest Colombia

Dec. 11 – Santiago, CL @ Knotfest Chile

Dec. 12 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

Dec. 15 – São Paulo, BR @ Vibra São Paulo

Dec. 18 – São Paulo, BR @ Knotfest Brazil

June 2-4 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

June 2-4 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

June 10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

June 22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock