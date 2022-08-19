×
Panic! At The Disco Break Four-Year Drought With ‘Viva Las Vengeance’: Listen

On "Viva," the band's seventh album, Brendon Urie recorded everything live to tape in Los Angeles.

Panic! at the Disco
Panic! at the Disco Jimmy Fontaine

No need to panic, Viva Las Vengeance is finally here.

It’s been four years since Panic! At The Disco released an album, the Billboard 200-leader Pray For The Wicked, one of two career No. 1s for the U.S. act.

At the stroke of midnight, Brendon Urie and Co. broke the drought with Viva Las Vengeance (via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records), a 12-track set that features the previously-released title track, “Don’t Let The Light Go Out,” and new single “Sad Clown.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmLpovsTQ_w

On Viva, Urie recorded everything live to tape in Los Angeles along with production partners, Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola.

The result, Urie says, “is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Panic! At The Disco will make their way to the 2022 Video Music Awards next Sunday (Aug. 28) for the world premiere of Viva single single “Middle of a Breakup.” It’s been a happy place so far for Urie, where his alternative rock band is a nine-times nominee, with a win for video of the year in 2005 and a nod this year in the alternative video category for “Viva Las Vengeance.”

Pray For The Wicked is the seventh studio album from Panic! At The Disco.

Stream it below.

